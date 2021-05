A 20-year-old motorcyclist lost his leg in a traffic accident in Limassol on Tuesday evening, police said.

And a 46-year-old man suffered multiple injuries in a car accident in the coastal city again on Tuesday evening.

The accident with the motorcycle took place on Spyros Kyprianou Avenue and the second one on Griva Dighenis street after an SUV vehicle lost control and crashed into a rent car shop.

The 46-year-old man who was inside the shop is the one who suffered multiple injuries.