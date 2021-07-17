NewsLocalTwo seasonal fire fighters refuse covid-19 testing, won't go to work for...

Two seasonal fire fighters refuse covid-19 testing, won’t go to work for past three months

Two seasonal fire fighters don’t go to work for the past three months now because they refuse to carry out a coronavirus test – either rapid or PCR.

In addition, they have sent a letter to their superior asking him to assure that if they do get either a rapid or PCR test their DNA won’t change.

This is what Philenews reported on Saturday, adding that the two firefighters belong to the hourly paid staff and man the fire station of mountainous Nicosia.

Head of the Fire Department, Polys Hadjivassiliou, said that, according to health protocols, a firefighter can only enter a station and get down to work after he carried out a coronavirus test.

And since the two have been refusing to do so for about three months they have been granted unpaid leave. They will not be allowed to come to work until they decide to get tested, he added.

Hadjivassiliou regretted this developmet since, as he stressed, the station’s ability is weakened at a crucial time when fires sparked become catastrophic because of summer’s high temperatures and winds.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleThe way the coronavirus SafePass is in effect in Cyprus could be legally contested, expert says

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros