Two pubs and a supermarket get stiff fines for Covid measures breach

Two of three establishments booked over the past 24 hours for breach of Covid-19 protective measures were pubs in Famagusta and Paphos.

And in Limassol, police slapped a supermarket owner whose employees did not have a SafePass with a fine of 3,000 euros.

The owner of the pub in Famagusta has to pay 1,500 euros while the one in Paphos was booked for 500 euros, according to police.

No face masks were worn by clients and employees in the two establishments while no signs were up for a SafePass check. In one of the two pubs people were also dancing.

This is still something forbidden under the state decree on coronavirus restrictions aiming to curb its spread.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
