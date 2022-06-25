Two protests about Akamas in Paphos district

Two different protests with different views about the future of Akamas met at the same time in the same place. However, the timely intervention of the Police prevented any incidents.

Ecological organizations protested against the revewed Akamas project and the uncontrolled development of the area. At the same time, the residents of various communities in the area, protested nearby demanding the development of the Peninsula.

Both marches then went to the district’s authorities submitting memos with their demands.

During both events, Police forces were on the alert so no incidents occured.