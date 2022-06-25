NewsLocalTwo protests about Akamas in Paphos district

Two protests about Akamas in Paphos district

Akamas2
Akamas2

Two different protests with different views about the future of Akamas met at the same time in the same place. However, the timely intervention of the Police prevented any incidents.

Ecological organizations protested against the revewed Akamas project and the uncontrolled development of the area. At the same time, the residents of various communities in the area, protested nearby demanding the development of the Peninsula.

Both marches then went to the district’s authorities submitting memos with their demands.

During both events, Police forces were on the alert so no incidents occured.

Akamas
Akamas
By gavriella
Previous article39-year-old arrested for stealing from construction
Next articleTwo dead in Norway nightclub shooting, police say

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros