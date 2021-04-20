Two poachers who had attacked CAB volunteers in the past arrested

Two poachers who had attacked activists against bird slaughter in the past were arrested in Agia Napa on Sunday evening after an illegal bird trapping machine, 100 limesticks and four dead protected birds had been found in their possession.

The attack by the two poachers took place in September 2019 against Committee Against Bird Slaughter-CABS volunteers who had tried to dismantle illegal songbird trapping machines hidden in trees.

At the time, volunteers had collected 2,596 limesticks and 53 nets in the Famagusta district, one of two main hotspots for bird trapping which is a lucrative business that fetches millions to poachers.

Alexander Heyd, who heads CAPS, on Monday said the two arrested men had alleged that volunteers had pepper sprayed them and that their credit card was stolen.

“The Hunting federation supported these criminals and even suggested to the Minister of Interior to draft a bill against those who harass legal hunters,” Heyd also said.

“I hope it is clear now who is lying and who is not,” he added.

(Philenews)