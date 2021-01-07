News Local Two persons wanted for arson and theft (PHOTOS)

Two persons wanted for arson and theft (PHOTOS)

Police are looking for information that could help locate 1. Christakis Evripidou, 40, from Paphos and 2. Fotis Iordanous, 23, from Limassol. Arrested warrants have been issued against the two, following evidence that arose against them during the investigation of a case of arson and theft from a residence in Limassol on 26 December, 2020.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Limassol CID on 25-805057 or the Episkopi Police Station on 25-805685, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

According to the case under investigation on 26 December at night unidentified persons set a residence in Episkopi on fire causing extended damage both to the house and the owner’s car that was parked in the yard. Following investigations, it was ascertained that the house was first broken into and jewelry as well as money were stolen.

(philenews)

By gavriella
