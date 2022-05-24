Two persons arrested in Paphos, one for forging doctor’s prescriptions

On Monday evening, the Paphos Police arrested two persons.

According to Michalis Nicolaou, spokesman of the Paphos Traffic Police, members of the force stopped a car on Monday evening. A court arrest warrant by the Famagusta CID was pending against the driver. Furthermore, three prescriptions were found in the possession of the co-driver, all by the same doctor and all about a medicine that constitutes a substitute of drugs.

The policemen suspected that the prescriptions were forged. Following investigations it was ascertained that the specific doctor has been recently sick and is not working so, it would have been impossible for him to sign the prescriptions.

Following a search of the co-driver’s house, the seal of the said doctor was found as well as a number of bottles of the said medicine.

Both men have been arrested. The car’s driver was handed over to the Famagusta CID and investigations continue.