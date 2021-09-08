Two people wanted for thefts and robberies (PHOTOS)

Police are looking for information that could help locate STOJADIN BOSEOVSKI, 46 from North Macedonia and DAVORIN BRATISLAV, 39 from Serbia, photos of who are today released regarding cases under investigation for thefts and robberies, offences that were committed during August 2021 in Agia Napa and Protaras.

They also seem to be involved in some cases of thefts and robberies in the Districts of Larnaca and Limassol.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Famagusta CID on 23-803040, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.