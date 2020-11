Police are looking for information that could help locate two individuals in relation with the theft of property that took place on 28 March at a kiosk in Nicosia.

Within the framework of investigations, the photos of the suspects have been secured and are released to help the research.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802371, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

