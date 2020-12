Police are looking for information that could help locate two unidentified persons regarding theft. The Police released their photos aiming to collect information that could lead to their whereabouts.

The case involves stealing a wallet and a golden cross from the bag of a woman who was shopping in a shop in Nicosia on 19 August 2020.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

(philenews)