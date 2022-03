The Police are looking for Christos Georgiou, 37, and Georgios Demetriou, 25 within the framework of investigating a case involving theft and malicious damage, offences that took place during the period 1-17/3/2022 in areas of the district of Larnaca.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Larnaca CID at 24-804060 or with the nearest Police Station or with the Citizen Line at 1460 or online on the application and the website of the Cyprus Police.