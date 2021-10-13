Two people wanted for stealing from jewelry shop (PHOTOS)

NewsLocalTwo people wanted for stealing from jewelry shop (PHOTOS)

Police are looking for information that could help locate the two persons seen in the following photos, wanted in order to facilitate investigation regarding the offense of stealing from a jewelry ship in Nicosia on 11 October 2021.

According to the case, on 11 October 2021, a man and a woman entered into a jewelry shop in Nicosia and asked to see a number of pieces. After seeing various things they left. At that time the owner realized that two bracelets were missing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 25-802222, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

By gavriella
