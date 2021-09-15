Two people wanted for renting non-existent flat (PHOTOS)

Police are looking for information that could help locate a man and a women who are wanted by the Police, for renting a non-existent flat. The Police are releasing their photos aiming to collect information that might help identifying and finding them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Limassol CID on 25-805057, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

According to the case, a young man interested in renting an apartment met with the woman on 29 August in Limassol. The woman said she had an apartment to rent and the young man paid 500 euros as an advance and signed a contract. The he ascertained that the apartment did not belong to woman.

From the investigations, the Limassol CID collected evidence against the man seen in the photo who seems to have conspired with the woman.