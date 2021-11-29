Two people wanted for injuring 27-year-old (photos)

Police are looking for information that could help locate two persons regarding a case of injuring, assault and causing bodily harm, illegal entry into property, conspiracy and illegal staying in the Republic of Cyprus. The Police are releasing the photos and details of these people aiming to collect information that might lead to finding them.

The two are:

Aboukir Khorfesh Helmi Aziz, 37 from Egypt, and Hanna Khorfesh Helmi Aziz, 35 from Egypt

against who court arrest warrants have been issued.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Polis Chrysochous Police Station on 26-806280, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

According to information, around 10.40 on Monday two suspicious person went into the house of a 27-year-old in a village of Paphos and when the tenant opened the door they attacked him.

Members of the Police rushed to the scene while the 27-year-old was taken to the Paphos General Hospital.