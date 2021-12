Police are looking for information that could help locate two men, Pantelis Chrysanthou, 21, and Nicos Soteriou, 40, regarding the offense of breaking into and stealing from a jewelry ship, an offence that was committed in Xylofagou on 23 November 2021.

Pantelis Chrysanthou

Nicos Soteriou

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Famagusta CID on 23-803040, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.