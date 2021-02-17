News Local Two people wanted by police (PHOTOS)

Police are looking for information that could help locate two people suspected of involvement in a case of stealing 53,000 euros, illegal possession of materials and tools and other offences.

The Police released the suspects’ photos in an effort to collect information that might lead to their locations.

The suspects are Theophile Chefoin Kangkang, 27, born on 5/6/1993 in Cameroon, seen in photos No.1 and an unidentified man of African origin, seen in photo No.2.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Larnaca CID on 24-804060, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

