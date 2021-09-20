Two people try to leave Cyprus with stolen documents

According to the Police one person of African origin went to the Paphos International Airport aiming to travel to Poland. During passport control, it was ascertained that his passport had been declared as missing by his owner. The man was arrested.

In another case, another man of African origin went to the Paphos International Airport to travel to the Netherlands. Also in this case as well it was ascertained that the passport he presented was stolen. This man was also arrested and both cases are under investigation.