Two people in prison for stealing from Nicosia building

The Police yesterday proceeded with the arrest of two people, 32 and 36, within the framework of investigating a case of illegal possession of property and possession of knife.

Specifically, at 15:15 yesterday afternoon, the Police were tipped that suspicious persons were possibly stealing from a specific building in Nicosia.

Members of the Police went to the scene, where they saw two persons. Following a search, they found in their car a television, wires, and pieces of copper, which seemed to have been stolen from the specific building.

The two men have been arrested and the Nicosia CID continue the investigation.

