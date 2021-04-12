Two people in prison for stealing from Nicosia building

NewsLocalTwo people in prison for stealing from Nicosia building

The Police yesterday proceeded with the arrest of two people, 32 and 36, within the framework of investigating a case of illegal possession of property and possession of knife.

Specifically, at 15:15 yesterday afternoon, the Police were tipped that suspicious persons were possibly stealing from a specific building in Nicosia.

Members of the Police went to the scene, where they saw two persons. Following a search, they found in their car a television, wires, and pieces of copper, which seemed to have been stolen from the specific building.

The two men have been arrested and the Nicosia CID continue the investigation.

(philenews)

By gavriella
