Two people in jail for fraud regarding COVID-19 masks

The Limassol District Court today put in jail two men, 27 and 55, son-in-law and father-in-law, regarding the sale of surgical masks that the Republic of Cyprus had imported and gave for free to organizations, within the framework of protective measures against COVID-19.

The Court sentenced the first man to three months in prison and the second one to five months in prison.

According to the case, the Health Ministry complained to the Police about 16,000 masks of a specific type that were being sold in pharmacies in Nicosia. Following investigations it was ascertained that these masks had been imported by the government and were given for free to an organization with which the 55-year-old was related. The masks were sold to a pharmaceutical company in Limassol for 5,920 euros.

