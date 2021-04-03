Two people imprisoned for possessing more than one kilo of cannabis

Following a coordinated operation yesterday in Larnaca, the Anti-Narcotics Unit (YKAN) have arrested two people, both aged 21, for possession of more than one kilo of cannabis.

Following a tip, yesterday at 16:30 in an area of Larnaca, the Anti-Narcotics Unit stopped a scooter driven by a man aged 21.

During the check that followed 1,206 grams of cannabis were found in his bag and were confiscated. Moreover, 220 euros, found on the suspect, were also confiscated.

Following a search at the man’s apartment, where he lives with a 21-year-old woman, plastic bags with cannabis were also found.

The two persons were arrested and the YKAN are investigating the case.