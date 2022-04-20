NewsLocalTwo people imprisoned for case of 35 kilos of drugs

Two people imprisoned for case of 35 kilos of drugs

Court
Court

The Limassol Assizes Court today sentenced the two persons accused in the case of 35 kilos of drugs and a huge quantity of explosives found in a warehouse in Limassol, to imprisonment for 3.5 and 13 years.

It is reminded that the trial began in February and in the course the two accused, 35 and 44, changed their plea and admitted the serious offences. The 44-year-old assumed responsibility for both the drugs and the explosives. The 35-year-old was charged for conspiracy.

The trial continues with a third person accused who does not accept any charges.

