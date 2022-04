The Limassol Assizes today convicted two people, aged 62 and 61 to imprisonment for 12 and 13 years, respectively, regarding a cannabis nursery that the anti-narcotics unit YKAN found in Pera Pedi.

From the YKAN research 19 plants had been found and confiscated, as well as 9 kilos of cannabis and special lighting and ventilation systems.

The two men were arrested by members of the YKAN in the establishment dealing with the plants.