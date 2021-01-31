Two people arrested for possession and use of drugs

Two people aged 24 and 26 from the district of Famagusta have been arrested as suspects in a case of illegal possession and use of drugs.

According to the Police, on Saturday afternoon, members of the Anti-Narcotics Unit (YKAN) carried out a research at the house of a man 45 years old on the basis of a court warrant.

During the search, two people aged 24 and 26 were found with cannabis cigarettes.

More bags with cannabis were also find in the house as well as a pot with two cannabis plants.

The Famagusta YKAN and the Deryneia Police Station are investigating the case.

(philenews)