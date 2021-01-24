Two patients disappeared from Athalassa Hospital (PHOTOS)

Police are looking for 20-year old Theodoros Topouzides from Greece and 26-year-old Loizos Demetriou, who have been missing from the Athalassa Hospital where they had been treated since 16:30 yesterday 23 January.

Topouzides, shown on photo number 1, is of thin build, 1.65 metres tall, , blond with beard.

Demetriou, shown on photo number 2, is also described as of thin build, 1.80 meters tall, with brown hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

