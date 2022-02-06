Two Paphos police station escapees remain at large

NewsLocalTwo Paphos police station escapees remain at large

Two men who escaped from the Paphos central police station early Saturday remain at large, with a crisis bureau set up and an officer heading up and coordinating the operation, based on reports and tip offs that police are receiving.

Patrols conducted checks last night (Saturday) across all exits from the Cyprus and searched homes of individuals in the family and friendly environment of the escapees.

34 year old Ernai Kozmiov and 28 year Alexandros Sarkisides were being held for more than 50 cases of thefts and burglaries.

On Tuesday, Kozmiov appeared before the Paphos district court which referred him to trial at the criminal court.

Saturday was the last day of remand for Sarkisides, who is being held for 23 cases, but was going to be re-arrested for a series of other burglaries in Limassol.

Three officers have been suspended pending an investigation to establish the circumstances’ of the escape.

By Constantinos Tsintas
