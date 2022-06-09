NewsLocalTwo out of three out of court coronavirus fines have not been...

Two out of three out of court coronavirus fines have not been paid

Covid Fines
Covid Fines

Two out of three citizens in Cyprus fined for violating protective coronavirus measures during the 26 months of the pandemic have not paid them.

And thy are now only a step away from facing court proceedings, Philenews reported on Thursday citing police data.

Specifically, between March 28, 2020 and May 31, 2022 a total of 44,344 out of court fines were issued with only 17, 466 – that is 39,4% – have been paid. Another 26,828 or 60,5% of fines remain unpaid.

Moreover, the out-of-court fines do not include a relatively small number of cases where they will be taken directly to Court since, under the law, these could not be settled otherwise.

Because it concerns companies that had been violating the law repeatedly at their premises.

Most out-of-court fines concern the non-use of a mandatory protective mask or because this was not worn the right way.  Others were for the violation of lockdowns by not sending an SMS before going out.

And some for cases when people were caught dancing when this was prohibited due to social distancing rules.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleDiko leader indicates presidential elections hopeful Christodoulides will be the one nominated on June 26
Next articleCyprus to be guided by fledgling EU Directive on adequate minimum wages

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros