Two new wards at covid-19 reference hospital to be ready by June’s end

Works on two new wards at Famagusta General Hospital which is the island’s Covid-19 reference one should be completed by the end of June, according to Philenews.

“On June 8, the first phase of works for the second and third floor of the General Hospital of Famagusta should be completed and this includes the interior design as well,” said the hospital’s head Amalia Hatziyianni.

“Two weeks later, that is by June 22, the schedule provides that the work of the electromechanical service on the two floors should also be completed,” she added.

And this means that the new floors will be ready to be used by end of June, providing two more wards with a total capacity of 56 beds.