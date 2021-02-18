News Local Two new demonstrations in Limassol

Two new demonstrations in Limassol

At the time when the Police are getting ready for the big protest that will take place in Nicosia on Saturday, two more protests are being prepared in Limassol for today and for Saturday.

According to information, a protest is being organized for today, outside the central Police Station in Limassol, something that the Authorities are aware of.

It is noted that organizers and participants communicate with SMS and do not post anything on social media.

Participants noted they will cover one eye in solidarity to Anastasia who got hurt due to police brutality, will wear their masks and will keep their distances so as not to be fined. They also noted that they denounce the police brutality against demonstrators on 13 February and added that in case of Police violence they will withdraw.

Moreover, another protest will take place in Limassol on Saturday.

According to a relevant posting on Facebook, it is an event that has nothing to do with parties.

It is a pure protest against corruption and financial problems.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleNearly 5,000 Hong Kong citizens sign up for new UK visa
Next articleNames of Cypriots to reach Mars tonight

Top Stories

Local

Where to get a rapid test on Friday, 19 February

gavriella -
The Health Ministry has announced the rapid testing locations for Friday, 19 February, for the general population and employees. It also reminded employers/managers that they...
Read more
Local

President Anastasiades, Charles Michel discuss upcoming European Council meetings and Cyprus problem

gavriella -
Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, had on Thursday a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, with whom he discussed about...
Read more
Local

Nicosia Mayor replies about tree cutting in Makariou

gavriella -
In a written statement, Mayor of Nicosia Konstantinos Giorkatzis replied to criticism about the fact that 65 trees have been cut in Makarios Avenue. The...
Read more
Local

AKEL Secretary General asks President for more relaxations of COVID measures

gavriella -
AKEL Secretary General Antros Kyprianou met this morning with President Anastasiades. In statements after the meeting, Kyprianou said he conveyed to the President the positions...
Read more
Local

Millions spent on rapid tests

gavriella -
A huge issue that is already under the eyes of the Audit Office has been in progress for four months now regarding the rapid...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Where to get a rapid test on Friday, 19 February

gavriella -
The Health Ministry has announced the rapid testing locations for Friday, 19 February, for the general population and employees. It also reminded employers/managers that they...
Read more
Local

President Anastasiades, Charles Michel discuss upcoming European Council meetings and Cyprus problem

gavriella -
Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, had on Thursday a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, with whom he discussed about...
Read more
Local

Nicosia Mayor replies about tree cutting in Makariou

gavriella -
In a written statement, Mayor of Nicosia Konstantinos Giorkatzis replied to criticism about the fact that 65 trees have been cut in Makarios Avenue. The...
Read more
Local

AKEL Secretary General asks President for more relaxations of COVID measures

gavriella -
AKEL Secretary General Antros Kyprianou met this morning with President Anastasiades. In statements after the meeting, Kyprianou said he conveyed to the President the positions...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros