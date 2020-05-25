Two new Covid cases in education and repatriations

Two new coronavirus cases were reported today by the health ministry, a drop from yesterday’s eight, out of a total of 2128 tests, raising the number to 937, including 12 at the British Bases.

One of the new cases was from repatriations (216 tests today) and the other is a teacher at an upper secondary school (417 tests in schools today).

Dr Leontios Kostrikis said that experts are troubled by the latest cases from repatriations as well as those in education and also urged the public to be more careful during the easing of measures.

Earlier on Monday Kostrikis voiced his concern over crowding in restaurants and public areas over the weekend.

The following tests were also carried out on Monday but no cases were found:

None from 10,000 tests of hairdressers and catering establishments (631 tests today)

None from hospital labs (216 tests today)

None from 20000 tests in the retail and construction sectors (300 tests today)

None through tracing of contacts of confirmed cases (37 tests today)

None from special health groups (87 tests today)

None from private initiative (224 tests today)

At 3 pm on Monday, there were five patients at Famagusta Hospital, one in the increased care unit.

There are still two intubated patients in the ICU of Nicosia Hospital. Two other patients are also being treated there but are not intubated.

There are no longer patients being treated in other hospitals.

Cyprus recorded its first two cases on March 9. Positive cases have been recorded for every day since then although the number has been consistently in single digits since April 29.

On Saturday Cyprus recorded zero cases for the first time since the start of the outbreak.

The highest number recorded on a single day was 58 on April 1.