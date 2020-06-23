News Local Two new Covid-19 cases, total now 990

Two new Covid-19 cases, total now 990

Another two people, of whom one pregnant woman, have tested positive for coronavirus after a total of 1067 tests, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The second case was a patient who took the test before going into surgery.

It said the two new cases were reported from 172 tests of special groups through public health clinics and from referrals through personal doctors.

This brings the total number of cases in Cyprus to 990.

In addition, the following tests were carried out, all with negative results:

  • 211 from the programme of 10,000 employees who returned to work as part of phase 2 and 3 of the reopening of the economy
  • 370 tests from private initiative
  • 28 tests from the tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases
  • 173 tests from hospital labs
  • 113 tests from passengers and repatriations

There are no coronavirus patients in the island’s hospitals.

By Josephine Koumettou
