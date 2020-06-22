Two new Covid-19 cases, total now 988

Another two people, both with a travel history, have tested positive for coronavirus after a total of 1039 tests, the Health Ministry said on Monday,

It said the two new cases were reported from 636 tests of passengers and repatriations. Tracing of their contacts has already started, in line with protocols, it added. No further details were given.

This brings the total number of cases in Cyprus to 988.

In addition, the following tests were carried out, all with negative results:

none from the programme of 10,000 employees who returned to work as part of phase 2 and 3 of the reopening of the economy

165 tests from private initiative

6 tests from the tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases

72 from hospital labs

160 from referrals of personal doctors and checks of special groups through public health clinics

There are no coronavirus patients in the island’s hospitals.