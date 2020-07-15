Two new Covid-19 cases, one traveller, one contact

Two people have tested positive for coronavirus, one of them a traveller who came from Romania and the second a contact of a previously confirmed case.
The Health Ministry said that a total of 1658 tests were carried out. The two new cases brings the total of Covid-19 cases in Cyprus to 1025.
Specifically,in its Wednesday announcement, the Health Ministry said the two cases were detected as follows:
- One from 658 tests of passengers and repatriates. The person arrived from Romania (Group B) on July 14.
- One from 394 tests through private initiative. The individual is a contact of an employee of a Limassol gym who tested positive on Monday and underwent the test privately.
In addition, the following tests were carried out, all with negative results:
- 87 tests from the programme of 10,000 employees who returned to work with phase two and three of the reopening of the economy
- 244 tests from referrals by personal doctors and checks of special groups through public health clinics
- 53 tests from tracing of contacts of already confirmed case
- 1 test from the Justice Ministry’s programme of court employees
- 2 tests from migrants
- 108 from the Defence Ministry’s programme of new conscripts
- 111 from hospital labs