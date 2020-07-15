News Local Two new Covid-19 cases, one traveller, one contact

Two new Covid-19 cases, one traveller, one contact

 

Two people have tested positive for coronavirus, one of them a traveller who came from Romania and the second a contact of a previously confirmed case.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 1658 tests were carried out. The two new cases brings the total of Covid-19 cases in Cyprus to 1025.

Specifically,in its Wednesday announcement, the Health Ministry said the two cases were detected as follows:

  • One from 658 tests of passengers and repatriates. The person arrived from Romania (Group B) on July 14.
  • One from 394 tests through private initiative. The individual is a contact of an employee of a Limassol gym who tested positive on Monday and underwent the test privately.

In addition, the following tests were carried out, all with negative results:

  • 87 tests from the programme of 10,000 employees who returned to work with phase two and three of the reopening of the economy
  • 244 tests from referrals by personal doctors and checks of special groups through public health clinics
  • 53 tests from tracing of contacts of already confirmed case
  • 1 test from the Justice Ministry’s programme of court employees
  • 2 tests from migrants
  • 108 from the Defence Ministry’s programme of new conscripts
  • 111 from hospital labs

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articlePresident to meet German Chancellor in Brussels, FM says

Top Stories

Local

Two new Covid-19 cases, one traveller, one contact

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Two people have tested positive for coronavirus, one of them a traveller who came from Romania and the second a contact of a previously...
Read more
Local

President to meet German Chancellor in Brussels, FM says

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  President Nicos Anastasiades, will have a tete-a-tete with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Brussels where he will fly on Thursday to attend the European...
Read more
Local

Circulation of certain public documents between EU member states

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry announces that pursuant to an EU Regulation which promotes the free movement of citizens, certain public documents and their...
Read more
World

Belgium holds off on further easing steps as COVID cases turn higher

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Belgium postponed a further easing of rules on social gatherings on Wednesday after an uptick in the number of coronavirus infections, and the prime...
Read more
World

Prince William calls for end of illegal wildlife trade amid coronavirus crisis

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Britain's Prince William called for the illegal wildlife trade to come to an end, saying that the coronavirus pandemic had helped highlight the dangers...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Halloumi cheese fingers

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 2 1/2 tablespoon olive oil 175g (6 oz) halloumi cheese, cut into sticks 1 dessertspoon lemon juice 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano freshly ground black pepper to taste Method Prep:5min ›...
Read more
Local Food

Koupes (cracked wheat pies) with mushrooms

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the dough: 1½ cup bulgur wheat 2 cups water 1 tsp. salt For the filling: 250gr. mushrooms, finely chopped ½ cup of olive oil 2 big onions, coarsely chopped 1...
Read more
Local Food

Fried zucchini balls with halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 6 medium zucchinis (approximately 1kg) 1 small onion, grated 1 large halloumi (about 250gr.), grated ½ cup simple flour 2 tsps. fine lemon zest 2 big eggs 1 tbsp. fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Rocket salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 cups rocket leaves, rinsed and dried 1 cup cherry tomatoes 1 cup pomegranate seeds 1 red bell pepper ½ cup croutons 2-3 light cheese slices (grated) salt ½ of a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

President to meet German Chancellor in Brussels, FM says

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  President Nicos Anastasiades, will have a tete-a-tete with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Brussels where he will fly on Thursday to attend the European...
Read more
Local

Circulation of certain public documents between EU member states

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry announces that pursuant to an EU Regulation which promotes the free movement of citizens, certain public documents and their...
Read more
Local

Power cuts in part of Nicosia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Parts of Nicosia are without power after a problem with the Electricity Authority's grid. The cuts have been reported in Acropolis, from Nikis avenue and...
Read more
Local

Cyprus remembers and condemns 1974 coup and Turkish invasion

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  With references to the escalation of Turkish provocations, and the need to draw lessons from the past, the House of Representatives held a extraordinary...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros