Two new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,646 tests

The death of a 77-year-old man with pre-existing health issues that was being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital is announced. The cause of death is Covid-19.

Consequently, the total number of deaths of individuals positive to SARS-CoV-II is now 28, deaths in which the actual cause of death was Covid-19 is 21 – 15 men and 6 women with an average age of 73.

Additionally, the Ministry of Health has announced that 2 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out of a total of 2,646 tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

751 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 1 case detected.

97 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 1 cases detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

1,471 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control.

179 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics.

98 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals.

47 tests carried out with samples taken at the checkpoints to the occupied north.

2 tests carried out with samples taken from the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias.

1 tests carried out with samples taken under the control program of the Ministry of Justice for staff working in the Courts.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,490.

Additionally, five patients are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital one of which in the intensive care unit.

One patient was discharged yesterday.

One patient remains intubated in the intensive care unit at the Nicosia General Hospital.

(PIO)

By Maria Bitar
