Two new coronavirus cases detected, out of 2,150 tests

The Ministry of Health on Sunday announced that two new cases of coronavirus were detected in Cyprus out of a total of 2,150 tests carried out.

In detail:

Out of 279 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, one case was detected.

Out of 44 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, one case was detected.

Out of 1,424 tests carried out with samples taken from passengers and repatriated Cypriots, no case was detected.

Out of 93 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals, no case detected.

Out of 241 tests carried out under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups, no case was detected.

Out of 69 tests carried out under the program of inspection of migrant premises, no case was detected.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Cyprus now stands at 1,509.