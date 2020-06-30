Two new cases, one with travel history

Two more people have tested positive to Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, of whom one has a travel history.
The two new cases, found after 1320 tests, are:
- One from tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases (29 tests today). The Health Ministry said that it is a contact of yesterday’s case who arrived from the United States.
- One from private initiative (358 tests today). The Health Ministry said that the person is a Cypriot with a travel history who was asymptomatic and took the test at his own initiative. He arrived in Cyprus on June 26 from a Category A country.
The following tests were also carried out, all with negative result:
- 155 from hospital labs
- 403 from passengers and repatriates
- 277 from referrals of personal doctors and checks of special groups through public health clinics
- 93 from the programme of 10,000 employees who returned to work as part of phase 2 and 3 of the reopening of the economy
- 5 from migrant centres
Based on today’s results, the total number of positive Covid-19 cases in Cyprus is now 998.
In addition, one Covid patient is being treated at the Famagusta referral hospital.