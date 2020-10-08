Two new cases of COVID-19 at Limassol Hospital

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been found at Limassol Hospital. The first one is a radiologist and the second one is a nursing student. This was confirmed by the spokesman of the State Health Services Organization, Charalamos Charilaou, who added that both cases are contacts of other confirmed cases in the community. Charilaou wandered how people who are close contacts of confirmed cases still work normally.

After the tracking of the two new cases, all necessary actions have been taken to disinfect the hospital in line with protocols.

(philenews)