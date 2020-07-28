News Local Two new coronavirus cases in breakaway north Cyprus

Two new cases of corona virus were detected on Monday in breakaway north Cyprus, out of 1,391 tests carried out.

The total number of cases in the Turkish-held areas has now reached 135, according to Philenews.

Monday’s two reported cases both concerned travellers who arrived for holidays. One of the two was staying at a hotel in Kyrenia.

Shortly after he was informed that he was tested positive and that he had to re-take the test, he fled on board a ship heading for Turkey. He is wanted by police.

The second case concerns a tourist who arrived there a week ago and whose test at the time was negative.

He then started having symptoms, visited a doctor and after the test was carried out again it came back as positive. He is now hospitalised.

 

By Maria Bitar
