Two new cases from passengers and hospital labs

The Health Ministry said on Monday that it found two new cases of Covid-19 out of 1,290 tests, raising the total to 996.

The two new cases are:

One from passengers and repatriates (766 tests today)

One found through tests at hospital labs (215 tests today). The Health Ministry said that the person has a travel history.

The following tests were also carried out, all with negative result:

125 from private initiative

6 from tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases

178 from referrals of personal doctors and checks of special groups through public health clinics

No test results today from the programme of 10,000 employees who returned to work as part of phase 2 and 3 of the reopening of the economy