Two more test positive to Covid-19, both through tracing

There were two new Covid-19 cases in Cyprus the Health Ministry said, both found through tracing the contacts of confirmed cases (60 tests today), out of a total of 2,602 tests carried out on Thursday.

This brings the total number of positive cases to 941.

Commenting on today’s results, Dr Leontios Kostrikis said that the picture is particularly optimistic, halfway during the current stage two of the easing of restrictive measures.

“The data we have in front of us create a particularly optimistic picture. It is evident that the virus cases are restricted to levels which allow us to implement with greater certainty the plan for the gradual lifting of restrictive measures,” he said.

And he added: “We are in the middle of the second phase of the relaxation of restrictions from which further decisions will depend. We therefore reiterate our call that we all remain careful and are not complacent.”

The following tests were also carried out but no cases were found:

  • 730 tests from the programme for 10,000 employees in hair salons and catering establishments
  • 1042 tests from the programme for 20,000 pupils, teachers and school staff
  • 142 tests from the programme of 20,000 employees in the retail sector and construction
  • 64 tests from referrals from personal doctors and special health groups through the public health centres
  • 175 tests from hospital labs
  • 41 tests from repatriates
  • 348 tests from private initiative

At 3 pm there were four coronavirus patients in Famagusta Hospital, one of them in the increased care unit. One patient was discharged.

There are still three intubated patients at the ICU of Nicosia Hospital.

Cyprus recorded its first two cases on March 9. Positive cases have been recorded for every day since then with the exception of May 23,  although the number has been consistently in single digits since April 29. The highest number recorded on a single day was 58 on April 1. Cyprus has also recorded zero cases twice since the start of the outbreak; on May 23 and May 27.

By Josephine Koumettou
