Two more test positive for coronavirus, both from repatriations

Another two people have tested positive for coronavirus, both from repatriations, bringing the total number of cases in Cyprus to 974, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

A total of 1,369 tests were carried out. There were two positive cases.

  • One was from 217 tests carried out after referral from personal doctors and tests for special groups through the public health centres. In this case, the individual was a repatriate who had tested negative on arrival but then developed symptoms and was referred by the personal doctor for a test
  • One from 125 tests carried out from repatriations. Procedures have been set in motion as regards the individual’s close contacts

The following tests were also carried out. All results were negative.

  • 18 tests from the programme of 10,000 workers at hair dressers and the catering sector
  • 289 from the programme of 20,000 pupils, teachers and other school staff
  • 209 from the general hospital labs
  • 404 from private initiative
  • 107 from tracing of previously confirmed cases

In addition, there are currently two coronavirus patients at the referral hospital. There are also two at the ICU of Nicosia General Hospital. Both are intubated.

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
