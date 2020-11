According to information, another two persons suffering from COVID-19 lost their lives in the last 24 hours.

The first one is an 85-year-old man, who had been transferred to the Famagusta General Hospital, which is the reference establishment, from the Sokration Old People’s Home late last night.

The second person is a 54-year-old woman with underlying medical conditions, who had been transferred to the Limassol General Hospital.

The final cause of both deaths was COVID-19.

