Two more deaths, 25 new PCR cases, another 208 from rapid tests

The Health Ministry announced two new deaths from Coronavirus on Saturday, a man aged 87 with underlying conditions who was being treated at the Limassol Hospital and a man aged 73 who was being treated at the Famagusta Hospital.

This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 111, 72 men and 39 women with an average age of 79 years.

A total of 25 people tested positive to a PCR test on Saturday out of 536 tests compared to 50 cases found yesterday out of 1,283 PCR tests.

Another 208 people tested positive to a rapid antigen test on Saturday out of 3,330 tests compared to six cases found yesterday out of 124 rapid antigen tests as mobile rapid antigen testing units remained closed for the public on Christmas Day.

The 25 new cases found from PCR tests are as follows:

16 from private initiative (257 tests today)

8 from hospital labs (114 tests today)

1 from passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports (150 tests today)

There were another 15 PCR tests to Pyrgos Tillyrias residents but no positive cases were found.

The 208 new cases found from rapid antigen tests are as follows:

District Test location Number of tests Number of positives Limassol Central area 560 41 Total: 560 41 Positivity rate: 7,32% Larnaca Central area 440 35 Total: 440 35 Positivity rate: 7,95% Nicosia Engomi 665 40 Nicosia 847 30 Total: 1,512 70 Positivity rate: 4,63% Paphos Central area 333 17 Total: 333 17 Positivity rate: 5,11% Famagusta Paralimni 280 27 Total: 280 27 Positivity rate: 9,64% Care homes Larnaca 40 8 Private initiative Rapid tests taken on own initiative at private labs 165 10 Total: 165 10 Positivity rate: 6,06%

A total of 149 patients with Coronavirus are being treated in hospitals across Cyprus, of whom 45 in serious condition.

Of the 45 serious cases, 20 are intubated in the ICU.

The situation in detail at Cyprus’ hospitals is as follows: