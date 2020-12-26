News Local Two more deaths, 25 new PCR cases, another 208 from rapid tests

Two more deaths, 25 new PCR cases, another 208 from rapid tests

The Health Ministry announced two new deaths from Coronavirus on Saturday, a man aged 87 with underlying conditions who was being treated at the Limassol Hospital and a man aged 73 who was being treated at the Famagusta Hospital.

This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 111, 72 men and 39 women with an average age of 79 years.

A total of 25 people tested positive to a PCR test on Saturday out of 536 tests compared to 50 cases found yesterday out of 1,283 PCR tests.

Another 208 people tested positive to a rapid antigen test on Saturday out of 3,330 tests compared to six cases found yesterday out of 124 rapid antigen tests as mobile rapid antigen testing units remained closed for the public on Christmas Day.

The 25 new cases found from PCR tests are as follows:

  • 16 from private initiative (257 tests today)
  • 8 from hospital labs (114 tests today)
  • 1 from passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports (150 tests today)

There were another 15 PCR tests to Pyrgos Tillyrias residents but no positive cases were found.

The 208 new cases found from rapid antigen tests are as follows:

District

Test location

Number of tests

Number of positives

Limassol

Central area

560

41

Total:

560

41

Positivity rate:

7,32%

Larnaca

Central area

440

35

Total:

440

35

Positivity rate:

7,95%

Nicosia

Engomi

665

40

Nicosia

847

30

Total:

1,512

70

Positivity rate:

4,63%

Paphos

Central area

333

17

Total:

333

17

Positivity rate:

5,11%

Famagusta

Paralimni

280

27

Total:

280

27

Positivity rate:

9,64%

Care homes

Larnaca

40

8

Private initiative

Rapid tests taken on own initiative at private labs

165

10

Total:

165

10

Positivity rate:

6,06%

 

A total of 149 patients with Coronavirus are being treated in hospitals across Cyprus, of whom 45 in serious condition.

Of the 45 serious cases, 20 are intubated in the ICU.

The situation in detail at Cyprus’ hospitals is as follows:

Hospital

Ward

Number of patients

Famagusta (63 patients)

Increased Care Unit

5

COVID Ward

58

Nicosia

(47 patients)

Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

23 (3 not intubated)

COVID Ward

18

Increased Care Unit

6

Limassol

(37 patients)

COVID Ward

26

Increased Care Unit

11

Makario

(2 patients)

COVID Ward

2
By Josephine Koumettou
