Two more coronavirus cases, both with travel history

Two people — both with a travel history — have tested positive for coronavirus after 1159 tests, bringing the total to 1010, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The two positive cases are:

one from 220 tests from private initiative. The person has a recent travel history — a Cypriot who came to Cyprus from Saudi Arabia through Germany on July 6.

one from 361 tests from checks of travelers and repatriates. This concerns a Serb tourist who came to Cyprus through Bulgaria on July 8. He presented an antibodies test which was not accepted and underwent a test at the airport.

In addition the following tests were carried out, all with negative results: