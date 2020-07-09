Two more coronavirus cases, both with travel history

Two people — both with a travel history — have tested positive for coronavirus after 1159 tests, bringing the total to 1010, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.
The two positive cases are:
- one from 220 tests from private initiative. The person has a recent travel history — a Cypriot who came to Cyprus from Saudi Arabia through Germany on July 6.
- one from 361 tests from checks of travelers and repatriates. This concerns a Serb tourist who came to Cyprus through Bulgaria on July 8. He presented an antibodies test which was not accepted and underwent a test at the airport.
In addition the following tests were carried out, all with negative results:
- 56 tests from the tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases
- 231 tests from the programme of 10,000 employees who returned to work as part of phase two and three of the reopening of the economy
- 102 tests from hospital labs
- 48 tests from the programme by the Justice Ministry for court employees
- 141 tests from referrals of personal doctors and checks of special groups through the public health clinics