Two-month-old baby found dead in his cot was positive to Covid-19

A two-month-old baby boy in Limassol found dead in his cot early on Tuesday was infected with the coronavirus and so is his 34-year-old father, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

At the same time, a post mortem examination is to take place soon even though his Syrian parents have expressed the wish for it not to take place.

The boy was born on February 8 and because of detected respiratory problems he had to be hospitalised for 15 days in the Intensive Care Unit of Limassol General Hospital.

The young mother had found the infant unconscious when she went over to feed him around 2am on Tuesday.