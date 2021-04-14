NewsLocalTwo-month-old baby found dead in his cot was positive to Covid-19

Two-month-old baby found dead in his cot was positive to Covid-19

A two-month-old baby boy in Limassol found dead in his cot early on Tuesday was infected with the coronavirus and so is his 34-year-old father, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

At the same time, a post mortem examination is to take place soon even though his Syrian parents have expressed the wish for it not to take place.

The boy was born on February 8 and because of detected respiratory problems he had to be hospitalised for 15 days in the Intensive Care Unit of Limassol General Hospital.

The young mother had found the infant unconscious when she went over to feed him around 2am on Tuesday.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleAs Covid-19 jab controversy rises, organised patients want action to appease concern
Next articleCabinet members to get vaccinated with Astrazeneca on Thursday

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros