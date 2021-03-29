News Local Two Ministers suggest opening of Gymnasiums on 2 April

Two Ministers suggest opening of Gymnasiums on 2 April

The Ministers of Health and Education, after consultations with the Advisory Scientific Committee on COVID-19 and after evaluating recent epidemiological data, intend to suggest to the Council of Minister the re-opening of Gymnasiums and the students’ return there on 2 April.

While waiting for the approval of the proposal, the parents must make sure their children will undergo a rapid test in the specific points operating all over Cyprus.

Over the coming days, the points will give priority to students, while testing of minors will be done nasally.

