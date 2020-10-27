Two Ministers, one Deputy Minister in quarantine

Minister of Transport, Communications & Works Giannis Karousos, Defense Minister Charalambos Petrides and Deputy Minister of Shipping Vasilis Demetriades have been placed in self-isolation after being in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.

According to information, an advisor of the Transport Minister who participated in a meeting on Friday to which all the above officials also participated, tested positive to the virus.

The Transport Minister tested negative to a test and the results of the other two officials are being expected. Several people in Larnaca who also came in contact with the three officials were also tested.

(philenews)