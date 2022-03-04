Two ministerial committees set up to monitor the impact of the Ukrainian issue on Cyprus

The establishment of two ministerial committees to monitor the progress of the situation regarding the impact of the situation in Ukraine on the Republic of Cyprus was decided during a meeting chaired by President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday, at the Presidential Palace.

According to Government Spokesman Marios Pelecanos, during the meeting “a first assessment was made of the legal, economic, political and other consequences that will arise and it was decided to set up two ministerial committees to monitor the situation and decide in the fastest and most effective way,” adding that “the President of the Republic also gave instructions for the readiness of all stakeholders and asked that all aspects be closely monitored. To this end, the entire mechanism will be on alert.”

“From what was mentioned in the extensive discussion that was held, our country, like all other European countries, will be affected in various sectors of the economy, it was noted however that based on current data the impact on our country is manageable and within the capabilities of the state,” he added.

Pelekanos also announced that next Tuesday, March 8, the first shipment of Cypriot humanitarian aid to Ukraine is expected, following arrangements made in consultation with the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism, with the first humanitarian aid package including medical supplies, food and civil protection related equipment (tents, sleeping bags, first aid kits, etc.).

Asked about the composition of the two ministerial committees, the Spokesperson said that “one will be composed of Ministers of Energy, Transport, Foreign Affairs, Interior, Justice and the Deputy Minister to the President, and the second of Ministers of Energy, Finance, Transport and the Deputy Minister of Shipping.”

Asked if there had been any change in the decision to close the airspace, the Government Spokesman said that “we are assessing the possibility of any instrumentalisation by Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot side, which if it happens we reserve our right to review the decision.”

Responding to a question on the participation of the Central Bank Governor in the meeting, Pelekanos said that “the Governor provided a briefing regarding the potential impact on the banking sector. Given the current data, there is no reason for any concern.”

Replying to a question about the impact of the crisis on tourism, he said that “some measures that could be taken to mitigate the impact of the loss of Russian and Ukrainian tourists were evaluated.”

Asked to comment by a journalist whether Cyprus is ready to accept refugees from Ukraine, the Spokesman said that “from the very first moment we have stated that we follow the decisions taken at the European level. And in this case Cyprus is ready, should the need arise, to host refugees and indeed the Minister of Interior is currently in Brussels where he will consult with his partners on this issue.”

Finally, when asked about the utilisation of renewable energy sources in Europe in order to achieve energy sufficiency, Pelekanos said that “as far as Cyprus is concerned, there is a plan, we have already come a long way in this issue and I remind you that in the plan “Cyprus – Tomorrow”, a very large part of the amount that we are entitled to from the Recovery Fund, a percentage that exceeds 40%, will be dedicated to the goal of transition to a green economy.”

(CNA)