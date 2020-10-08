Two men wanted for serious criminal offences (PHOTOS)

Police are looking for information that could help locate VEYSI BADUR, 27 (photo 1) and KAYA DERGAH, 34 (photo 2), both from Turkey, who have outstanding arrest warrants against them, regarding a case under investigation regarding the criminal offences of conspiracy to commit felony, illegal possession of firearm, type B and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, that were committed on 6 October in Nicosia.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

(philenews)