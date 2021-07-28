Two men wanted for illegal entry into the Republic (PHOTOs)

NewsLocalTwo men wanted for illegal entry into the Republic (PHOTOs)

Police are looking for information that could help locate two unidentified persons for assisting the illegal entry, passing, and remaining in the Republic of Cyprus, as well as participation in a criminal organization and money launder. The Police are releasing their photos aiming to collect information that would assist in finding them. The offenses seem to have taken place during the February-March 2021 period in Limassol.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Limassol CID on 25-805057, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

