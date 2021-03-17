Two men to cycle from Paphos to Parliament demanding Oncology Center in Paphos

Cyclist and former cancer patient Petros Ppolos and his close associate Glavkos Glavkou will cycle from Paphos to the building of the House of Representatives in Nicosia in an effort to sensitize deputies about establishing an Oncology Center in Paphos.

As he said, his target is to convince the deputies of the need to establish an Oncology Center in Paphos so that cancer patients will not have to come and go to Nicosia for treatment.

He added that chemotherapy is bad enough, they do not have to deal with the difficult trip as well.

(philenews/CNA)